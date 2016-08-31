Apple is beefing up iCloud ahead of the iPhone 7 launch

Apple observers are eagerly awaiting the Cupertino company’s September 7 event, when it is expected to announce the iPhone 7 — but one product quietly got an upgrade this week.

As first reported by 9to5Mac, Apple is bumping up its iCloud cloud storage, now offering customers a whopping 2 terabyte plan. (A terabyte is 1,000 gigabytes.) It costs $19.99 in the US, and £19.99 in the UK.

The news also lends further evidence to the rumour that the iPhone 7 will come with maximum internal storage of 256GB. Historically, the top iCloud storage tier was eight times that of the top iPhone capacity — so the boost hints the next iPhone will be getting an upgrade. There have also been “leaked” images floating around that purport to show 256GB memory chips for the next-generation Apple smartphone.

The iPhone 7 is expected to be largely similar to its predecessor, the iPhone 6s — albeit with a major upgrade to the camera. Next year will be the tenth anniversary of the launch of the iPhone, and as such more significant overhauls are rumoured for the device set to launch in 2017.

But we’ll have to wait until September 7 to know for sure what will be in the next iPhone — Apple almost never comments on rumours and speculation about unannounced products.

