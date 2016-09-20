Apple is reportedly investigating an iPhone 7 bug that can cause it to lose signal after coming out of Aeroplane Mode

Apple is investigating an issue with the iPhone 7 that can cause the device to struggle to reconnect to a network after disabling Aeroplane Mode, MacRumors reports.

The site says enabling Aeroplane Mode works as normal to disable network access, but some customers have complained it won’t reconnect after the mode is turned off.

MacRumors says Apple has instructed licensed repair centres to encourage customers to restart their devices, and then to remove and reinsert their SIM card if the problem persists.

Here’s a video showing the problem affecting an iPhone 7, but not an iPhone 6s:

Apple has already promised to fix a different bug with the iPhone 7. Several customers complained the Lightning EarPods that come bundled with the iPhone stop working properly after a few minutes. Audio continues to play, but the volume control buttons stop working. Apple said on Monday it is working on an upcoming software update to fix the issue.

That’s not the only problem with the iPhone 7, though. Multiple customers have complained about a hissing noise in the device when it’s working hard. It seems like the problem is mainly affecting iPhone 7 Plus models, but it’s still unclear exactly what the issue is.

Here’s what the hissing noise sounds like:

