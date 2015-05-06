This fun iPhone ad parody has a serious message about how addicted we are to tech

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

There have been plenty of iPhone ad parodies in the past but this new effort, from Noka Films, takes a glimpse into what Apple’s smartphone ads might look like in the future.

Directors Andrey Alistratov and Hazuki Aikawa depict a world in which the iPhone 7 isn’t a device you put in your pocket; it is implanted straight into your head.

The problem with having a smartphone in your head, as the video explains, is that when your implant malfunctions, so does your entire body. The lead character in the parody ad is seen making involuntary movements as she tries to make her way down the street. People stare.

Fortunately she makes it to the doctor just in time for her upgrade — inserted straight into her ear and deep into her brain. It’s not for the squeamish.

We first spotted the video on Adweek, which quoted the filmmakers as saying: “iPhones and similar smartphones are now an integral part of our modern life, and in a way, beginning to alter who we are. To ridicule our addiction to our smartphones, we played out a world where this technological evolution may one day take over us.”

