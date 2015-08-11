People who have used the iPhone 6S pretty much confirm one of the biggest rumours

Apple Force Touch was first introduced on the Apple Watch.

There’s now even more confirmation that the next iPhone will get a new feature called Force Touch.

Sources that have used the upcoming iPhone 6S confirmed to 9to5Mac’s Mark Gurman that Force Touch will feature in Apple’s upcoming iPhones.

We also have a better idea of how it will work.

The report suggests that Force Touch on the iPhone 6S will mostly be used for shortcuts around the iPhone’s menus and options, which could provide easier and quicker access to certain options and functions.

For example, instead of pressing buttons and going through a couple different menu screens to start turn-by-turn navigation in the Maps app, you could simply apply pressure on your destination on the Force Touch screen, and your iPhone will automatically start turn-by-turn navigation.

The report also seems to confirm that the Force Touch screens on the upcoming iPhones will have haptic feedback, which means the phone will vibrate slightly to provide feedback that you’ve activated Force Touch.

Force Touch first made an appearance in the trackpad of Apple’s newest line of ultra-slim and sleek MacBooks that was released in April 2015. Among many other uses, Force Touch on the MacBook can be used to bring up a word’s definition, see a preview of a file in Finder, or create a new calendar entry directly from an email.

