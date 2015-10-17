Here's proof that the iPhone 6s was the most boring iPhone ever

Every year around September, searches for “iPhone” spike. But a funny thing happened this year as Apple launched the 6S. That annual increase was by far the smallest in years, perhaps the smallest ever.

Check it out:

www.google.com ‘A’ marks the 6S release. ‘C’ is the 6, ‘E’ is the 5S, ‘G’ is the 5, ‘J’ is the 4S, ‘L’ is the 4, ‘M’ is the 3GS, ‘N’ is the 3G, and before that is the original iPhone.

What went wrong? The phone by all reports is excellent, but response to its new feature has been tepid. Pictures that move? A right click function that no one uses much? A faster fingerprint reader?

No wonder our senior editor Dave Smith called it the most minor iPhone upgrade ever and lamented that he didn’t stick with his 6.

Is this the end of iPhone mania? You never know. The pent-up demand for a big screen we got with the iPhone 6 may have been the peak of excitement from here on out, and people have for years been predicting the decline of smartphone innovation.

Strangely, though, Google seems to think something big is coming next fall! Here’s a Google Trends projection of search queries for the next iPhone about a year from now:

Get THE MID-YEAR SMARTPHONE MARKET REPORT now! A comprehensive look at the global smartphone market from BI Intelligence by platform, vendor, country and more. Insights into the power struggles between the biggest platforms and the underdogs. Get the Report Here »

NOW WATCH: Why I returned my iPhone 6s



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.