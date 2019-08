I bought the iPhone 6s Plus when it came out in September 2015 for $US800-plus (with taxes), and I couldn’t be happier that I saved $US800-plus in 2016 and 2017 by not upgrading to the iPhone 7 Plus. Here’s why.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.