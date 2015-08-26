Leaked video shows the next iPhone will look almost just like the last one

Apple is expected to announce its next iPhone next month, and now we’ve gotten our best glimpse yet at what the device could look like. A new video published by MacRumors reportedly shows a partially assembled iPhone 6S that has enough components to briefly power on the screen.

This is particularly notable because we’ve only seen various components of the phone, such as the rear shell or screen, until this point. Although the model shown in the video is missing some components, a lot of the core pieces are shown in the video.

Here’s a look at the phone with its screen turned on:

Here’s where we can see how the design looks similar to that of the iPhone 6:

And here’s how it’s internal component look compared to those of the iPhone 6 (the iPhone 6 is the one on the left with the A8 chip). You’ll notice the image of the alleged iPhone 6S has larger components.

It’s unclear how legitimate the images are, but they do seem to indicate that the iPhone 6S will look a lot like the iPhone 6. This falls in line previous rumours we’ve heard about the iPhone 6S, which is also expected to come with a new Force Touch screen, a better 12-megapixel camera with a five element lens, and a more durable design.

We’re expecting to see Apple’s new iPhone debut next month, although Apple has yet to make any official announcements. You can check out the full video below.

