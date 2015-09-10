Apple borrowed a great idea from Snapchat to make a huge improvement in the 'selfie' camera that you'll notice immediately

Here is a little detail about the new front-facing “selfie” camera on the new iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus that few people have noticed: It will use the
whole screen as a flash, in low-light conditions, instead of a regular LED flash device. That will create much better selfies.
Snapchat and certain Android phones have used the screen as a flash for years. But this will feel new to iPhone users, and Apple has a installed a special piece of new hardware to make it better.
The problem with LED flash is that it creates a burst of bright light from a single point, and that can create harsh shadows and areas of “blown-out” white space. That’s why you often look so horrendous in flash photos, particularly indoors.
Professional photographers get around this by using very large flash devices, or multiple flashes arranged in a circle around the face of a model. That gives you lots of light and no shadows, which is a much kinder way to take pictures. (The picture here shows a really big macro flash, from Canon.)
On the new iPhone 6S, when the flash is called for it will activate a new display chip, according to Apple: “Retina Flash is powered by an innovative technology — a custom display chip that allows the display to flash three times brighter than usual.”
The flash will thus come from a much larger surface area, creating fewer harsh angles when it hits your face. The camera itself was also improved, getting a megapixel boost, up to 5 from 1.2-megapixels, so that selfies will look more detailed.
The overall result ought to be that selfies taken by iPhone 6S users will now look a lot more beautiful than those taken with LED flash or no flash.
This is not going to be trivial: Snapchat, Facebook, and Instagram are the largest media on the planet, and the selfie (or profile pic) is the default calling card of everyone online. Apple may have come up with a way to make Apple users look better in selfies … and given that camera quality is half the value to consumers of any given smartphone, this small but clever change could be huge for users.
