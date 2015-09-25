UNBOXED: The iPhone 6S

Lisa Eadicicco
Lisa Eadicicco

Apple is releasing its two newest iPhones on Sept. 25 — the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus.

Both phones come with Apple’s new 3D Touch technology, a better 12-megapixel camera, a more durable design, and various other improvements.

Preorders for the phones started on Sept. 12, and Apple previously said that it’s on track to break its opening weekend sales record of 10 million units this year.

If you’re planning to get your new iPhone the day it launches on Friday, here’s a look at what to expect.

Here are the boxes for the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus.

Lisa Eadicicco

And here's what the box looks like from the side. You'll notice the font colour matches the colour of the phone.

Lisa Eadicicco

The iPhone 6S has a 4.7-inch screen, while the larger iPhone 6S Plus has a 5.5-inch display.

Lisa Eadicicco

This Rose Gold colour option is brand new.

Lisa Eadicicco

Now let's see what else is in the box.

Lisa Eadicicco

Once you remove the phone, you'll find Apple's earbuds, a wall charger, and a power cable.

Lisa Eadicicco

Here's an overview of everything you get in the box.

Lisa EAdicicco

As usual, Apple's new phones come in protective plastic.

Lisa Eadicicco

Here's how the two phones look side-by-side. They look almost identical to last year's iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus.

Lisa Eadicicco

This is the first thing you'll see when you power on your new iPhone.

Lisa Eadicicco

Once you set up your new iPhone, you'll be able to use Apple's new 3D Touch gesture to launch shortcuts like this.

Lisa Eadicicco

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.