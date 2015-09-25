UNBOXED: The iPhone 6S

Apple is releasing its two newest iPhones on Sept. 25 — the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus.
Both phones come with Apple’s new 3D Touch technology, a better 12-megapixel camera, a more durable design, and various other improvements.
Preorders for the phones started on Sept. 12, and Apple previously said that it’s on track to break its opening weekend sales record of 10 million units this year.
If you’re planning to get your new iPhone the day it launches on Friday, here’s a look at what to expect.
And here's what the box looks like from the side. You'll notice the font colour matches the colour of the phone.
Lisa Eadicicco
Lisa Eadicicco
Lisa Eadicicco
Here's how the two phones look side-by-side. They look almost identical to last year's iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus.
Lisa Eadicicco
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.