UNBOXED: The iPhone 6S

Apple is releasing its two newest iPhones on Sept. 25 — the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus.

Both phones come with Apple’s new 3D Touch technology, a better 12-megapixel camera, a more durable design, and various other improvements.

Preorders for the phones started on Sept. 12, and Apple previously said that it’s on track to break its opening weekend sales record of 10 million units this year.

If you’re planning to get your new iPhone the day it launches on Friday, here’s a look at what to expect.

Here are the boxes for the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus. Lisa Eadicicco And here's what the box looks like from the side. You'll notice the font colour matches the colour of the phone. Lisa Eadicicco The iPhone 6S has a 4.7-inch screen, while the larger iPhone 6S Plus has a 5.5-inch display. Lisa Eadicicco This Rose Gold colour option is brand new. Lisa Eadicicco Now let's see what else is in the box. Lisa Eadicicco Once you remove the phone, you'll find Apple's earbuds, a wall charger, and a power cable. Lisa Eadicicco Here's an overview of everything you get in the box. Lisa EAdicicco As usual, Apple's new phones come in protective plastic. Lisa Eadicicco Here's how the two phones look side-by-side. They look almost identical to last year's iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus. Lisa Eadicicco This is the first thing you'll see when you power on your new iPhone. Lisa Eadicicco Once you set up your new iPhone, you'll be able to use Apple's new 3D Touch gesture to launch shortcuts like this. Lisa Eadicicco

