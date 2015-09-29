The parts in a new iPhone 6S cost Apple about $245

Apple charges $US749 for an iPhone 6S with 64GB of storage. But how much does it actually cost Apple to build the phone?

Teardown.com ripped apart a new iPhone to figure out exactly what’s inside, and found that the total cost of components is $US245, as charted here for us by Statista. The most expensive bits are the processors, followed by the touch screen. This does not mean Apple is making $US499 in profit on each phone, though, as it doesn’t include costs like manufacturing and shipping.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.