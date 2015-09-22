There are 2 major complaints with the new iPhone

The first round of iPhone 6s reviews are out, and the critics love it. It sounds like a worthy upgrade, especially if you’re using an iPhone 5S or earlier model.

But reviewers have two consistent complaints with the new iPhone: The entry-level model starts with just 16 GB of storage, which won’t be enough for many (if not most) people. It also has a smaller battery, but still manages to last just as long as last year’s model.

Joanna Stern of The Wall Street Journal had the best take on the the new iPhone batteries. In her tests, the iPhone 6S and 6S Plus lasted just as long as last year’s models did. But the real problem is that the phone has a smaller battery, when she’d prefer a larger one:

Here’s the real kicker: To accommodate the phone’s new touchscreen technology, the new iPhone 6s is an unnoticeable 0.01 inches thicker, and a slightly noticeable half-ounce heavier, but the battery is actually slightly smaller. I’d happily buy a thicker iPhone, if it meant more time away from the power outlet.

Brian X. Chen of The New York Times was also disappointed with the iPhone 6s battery life and said you may want to wait for the next model, which will hopefully show a bigger improvement in battery life.

As for storage, reviews were almost unanimous in their disdain that the iPhone 6s starts with just 16 GB. That’s not enough considering the improved camera now shoots at 12 megapixels, takes 4K video, and has the new Live Photos feature. All of those take up more storage than before.

Lance Ulanoff of Mashable writes that Apple essentially forces you to shell out an extra $US100 for the model that comes with 64 GB:

The iPhone 6S Plus comes in 16GB ($US749), 64GB ($US849) and 128 GB ($US949) storage options. Considering the kind of content the iPhone 6S Plus can create, it would be insane to buy the 16GB model. For many, 64GB might seem like overkill, but if you plan on shooting 4K video — any 4K video — you may wonder why you didn’t spring for the 128GB model.

Meanwhile, most other major smartphone makers like Samsung start devices with 32 GB of storage, which is perfect for most people. And some smartphone makers even let you add storage with a memory card. Apple’s argument for keeping the 16 GB model is that a siginificant number of users don’t need more storage than that. Those who do can store files online through a cloud service like iCloud.

To be clear, neither of these complaints mean the iPhone 6S a dud. It’s probably still the best phone you can buy. But if you were hoping for improved battery life or more storage for your money, you’ll be disappointed this year.

