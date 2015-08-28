It looks like Apple's iPhone 6S won't address a complaint that's been bugging some iPhone owners

If you plan on storing tons of music and photos on your iPhone, it looks like you’ll have to go for the the midrange or high-end model of the upcoming iPhone 6S.

A new leak that reportedly shows a fact sheet for the iPhone 6S suggests that the cheapest version of the new model will come with 16GB of storage, just like the iPhone 6.

Steve Hemmerstoffer, the editor of French blog Nowhereelse.fr who has been accurate about Apple product leaks in the past, posted an image of the document to Twitter on Friday.

The sheet, a portion of which is shown to the right, seems to detail what’s included in the box for the iPhone 6S. It also appears to confirm the name of the phone in addition to revealing the base storage option.

The leak comes after previous rumours had suggested that Apple would cut the 16GB storage option from its lineup.

Over the past year or so, some iPhone owners and critics have complained that 16GB simply isn’t enough to store apps, games, photos, and music. Business Insider’s own Caroline Moss had to return her 16GB iPhone 6 because it was too limiting.

Two Apple customers previously filed a lawsuit against the company over an issue with storage space, according to CNNMoney. Apple’s software update for the iPhone that launched last year occupied 19% of the 16GB iPhone 6’s storage, so the two plaintiffs filed a lawsuit seeking $US5 million in damages for what they claimed to be false advertising on Apple’s part.

Most of Apple’s big competitors, including high-end Android phones like the Galaxy S6, offer 32GB of storage space in their base models.

That’s not to say Apple hasn’t made an effort to address these concerns. The company said iOS 9, its next major software update for the iPhone set to launch this fall, won’t take up as much storage space as iOS 8.

Apple also says that since many apps and services allow you to store things in the cloud, those who want to save some money will be able to get by just fine with 16GB of storage.

Here’s what Apple’s SVP of marketing Phil Schiller said to Daring Fireball’s John Gruber in July:

The belief is more and more as we use iCloud services for documents and our photos and videos and music, that perhaps the most price-conscious customers are able to live in an environment where they don’t need gobs of local storage because these services are lightening the load.

We’ll know more about the iPhone 6S when Apple unveils its next iPhone, which is said to happen on Sept. 9.

