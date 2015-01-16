New Details About The Screen For Apple's Next IPhone May Have Just Leaked

The iPhone 6 just launched a few months ago, but we’re already starting to hear some rumours about what Apple may be planning for its next big smartphone release.

The latest rumour suggests Apple will use the same pressure-sensing Force Touch technology that’s coming to its Apple Watch for the screen of the iPhone 6s, Asian news source Tech News Taiwan reports (via Apple Insider).

Apple calls Force Touch “the most significant new sensing capability since multi-touch.”

It basically enables the screen to tell the difference between a light tap and a deep press, which lets you perform different functions within the Apple Watch’s user interface.

It’s different than the multi-touch screen on Apple’s current iPhones. You can tap, swipe, press, and long-press, but the screen can’t tell how hard you’re pressing like Force Touch can.

But here’s the catch — the types of screens Apple uses for its existing iPhones may not support Force Touch.

On its Apple Watch website, the company specifically says Force Touch works by using “tiny electrodes around the flexible Retina display,” which makes it sound like it can only work on devices with flexible displays.

So, if Tech News Taiwan’s report turns out to be accurate, that means the iPhone 6s would have a flexible display. (This doesn’t mean the phone itself would be flexible; it just means the screen would have different physical properties than that of regular glass, potentially making it more durable).

That’s a stretch, though, since there’s no real evidence that Apple has even considered flexible display technology for iPhones.

We’re sceptical that this technology will actually show up in the next iPhone. While most of the rumours about the iPhone 6 turned out to be true, we also heard that its screen was supposed to come with a haptic feedback feature, which was false.

