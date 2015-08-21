A French carrier has reportedly leaked when you'll be able to preorder the iPhone 6S

Steven Tweedie The iPhone 6

Previous reports have suggested Apple’s next iPhone will be revealed on Sept. 9 and will be available for purchase starting Sept. 18, but a new rumour tells us when it may be up for preorder.

Preorders for the iPhone 6S are likely to start on Sept. 11 in France, according to blog Mac4ever, which claims to have received information from a source familiar with the plans of carriers in the country.

These people also told the blog that the iPhone 6S will be released officially on Sept. 18, which lines up with older reports.

It’s unclear how legitimate the report is, but Mac4ever has published information around Apple in the past that seemed to be genuine. In April, for example, the publication posted an internal video meant for Apple Store employees in which Apple’s retail chief Angela Ahrendts discussed the company’s plans for the launch of the Apple Watch. The video has since been taken down.

If the information is correct, we can probably expect iPhone 6S preorders to kick off in other regions on that same day. When Apple launched the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus last year, it was available for preorder in the US, France, Australia, Canada, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, the UK, and Puerto Rico on Sept. 12.

The iPhone 6S is expected to be a modest upgrade from the iPhone 6. Leaks and reports suggest it will look almost exactly the same as the iPhone 6, but with a more durable build, a screen with Force Touch technology inside, a better camera, and a faster processor.

We’ll know for sure when Apple actually unveils its next iPhone, which is expected to happen on Sept. 9.

