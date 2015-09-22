6 examples of what a pro photographer can do with the iPhone 6s camera

One of the biggest iPhone improvements this year is the camera.

It now takes 12-megapixel photos, up from the 8-megapixel shooter on the iPhone 6, and its image sensor has improved to take overall clearer photos.

Sports photographer Brad Mangin was able to test the iPhone 6s camera before its launch on September 25 and gave Tech Insider some examples of what he was able to do with it. (Check out his website here.)

We’ll let the photos speak for themselves.

Brad Mangin/Mangin Photography Brad Mangin/Mangin Photography Brad Mangin/Mangin Photography Brad Mangin/Mangin Photography Brad Mangin/Mangin Photography Brad Mangin/Mangin Photography

