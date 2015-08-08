The most accurate Apple analyst in the world thinks production of the iPhone 6S has been delayed

Production of the next iPhone, which many believe will be called the iPhone 6S, has been delayed by one to two weeks, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo wrote in a new note to investors according to Chinese publication UDN.

Kuo says production of the new iPhone will now kick off at the end of August. Apple has pulled back orders for the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus to free up resources for iPhone 6S production, reports Apple Insider, which also frequently receives Kuo’s notes on Apple.

Kuo has an excellent track record when it comes to making predictions about Apple’s products. In the past he nailed crucial details about the iPhone 5, iPhone 5C, and iPhone 6. However, this report does conflict with an earlier report from Bloomberg that said Apple had started production of its next iPhone in June.

Apple is expected to introduce its new iPhone in September as it has done in years past. According to various reports, the biggest change will be the addition of Force Touch to the iPhone’s screen.

Force Touch is the technology that Apple added to its new MacBook’s trackpad and the Apple Watch’s screen that detects how hard you’re pressing. Kuo was one of the first analysts to predict that Apple would add Force Touch to the iPhone. Other than Force Touch, the iPhone 6S is rumoured to come with a better camera and a new pink colour option. The design is expected to be very similar to that of the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus, as leaked photos from 9to5Mac’s Mark Gurman have previously indicated.

NOW WATCH: There is a secret US government airline that flies out of commercial airports



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.