The next iPhones might have the same beautiful animated wallpapers from the Apple Watch

Apple’s next iPhone is said to come with new animated wallpapers, according to Mark Gurman of 9to5Mac who spoke with sources who have used the new iPhones.

An animated wallpaper already exists in the current iPhone 6, as seen below:



But the new wallpapers would look and feel similar to the Apple Watch’s, where an object appears against a dark background when you unlock/activate the Watch and it begins to animate more organically:



Source: DarlaFreakinDean/YouTube

Indeed, Apple’s chief designer Jony Ive told the New Yorker in a profile published in February that he thinks the way the current way that the iPhone wakes up “feels very, very old.”

Apple is expected to announce the next iPhone in September.

