Apple will pay about $234 for the parts in each iPhone 6S

Apple will pay about $US234 for the parts used in every iPhone 6S, according to estimates from Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

The biggest part of that cost is $US127 for semiconductor pieces, including $US36 for the various cellular radios, $US25 for the new 64-bit A9 processor, $US22 for various sensors (fingerprint, NFC, and so on), and $US20 for 64GB of flash memory. Other core components like the screen, camera, and battery will add up to $US73, and the other stuff (like the case) will add another $US33. The older models are cheaper for Apple to make, as the cost of their components has come down over time.

An unlocked 64GB iPhone 6S has a starting retail price of $US749, but that doesn’t mean Apple is making gross profits of $US515 in profit on each phone — there are also manufacturing and distribution costs.

NOW WATCH: The biggest mistake Apple made with the new iPhone



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.