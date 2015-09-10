The new iPhone camera could be the best on any smartphone

The new iPhone 6S has “an all new iSight camera” with 12 megapixels.

That means it will capture more detail than the 8-megapixel camera in the iPhone 6.

The sensor has been revamped to auto-focus more accurately and faster than before so you can open the camera app and take sharp, in-focus pictures faster than ever before.

The iPhone 6S will also take “Live Photos,” where it will capture some video a few seconds around the time you tap the shutter button.

The iPhone 6S will also be able to shoot video in 4K.

