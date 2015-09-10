There are 3 killer features in the new iPhone 6S

Steve Kovach
IPhone 6S rose goldSteve Kovach/Tech Insider

The new iPhone 6S may look the same on the outside, but there are a lot of new tricks on the inside.

After spending a few minutes with the iPhone 6S following Apple’s big event Wednesday, three features stood out the most: 3D Touch, Live Photos, and the new camera.

Here’s a quick look at each.

This is the iPhone 6S. It looks the same as last year's iPhone 6.

Steve Kovach/Tech Insider

But it has a new feature called 3D Touch, which can detect how hard you press down on the screen.

Steve Kovach/Tech Insider

For example, when you press down hard on the Phone app icon, you get a list of recent contacts.

Steve Kovach/Tech Insider

Same with Messages. You also get a prompt to jump in and write a new message to someone.

Steve Kovach/Tech Insider

What happens if you use 3D Touch on a link?

Steve Kovach/Tech Insider

You get a preview of the web page!

Steve Kovach/Tech Insider

3D Touch works in the Mail app too.

Steve Kovach/Tech Insider

You can press hard on a message to get a preview.

Steve Kovach/Tech Insider

And flick up to reply, mark as read, and more.

Steve Kovach/Tech Insider

The camera got a big upgrade. It shoots at 12 megapixels now.

Steve Kovach/Tech Insider

It can also shoot 4K video, which is twice the resolution as normal HD video. It looks great.

Steve Kovach/Tech Insider

By default, every photo you take becomes a Live Photo. If you press down on a photo, it animates.

Steve Kovach/Tech Insider

The camera automatically captures a few moments before you snap a photo.

Steve Kovach/Tech Insider

You can also set a Live Photo as your wallpaper.

Steve Kovach/Tech Insider

