Here's how the iPhone 6S holds up when you bend it

“Bendgate” dominated the news when the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus were released this time last year, and it’s clear that Apple is not in for a sequel.





Christian from FoneFox, a YouTuber, has subjected the brand new iPhone 6S Plus to a Bendgate-style torture test — and the new phone comes out well. The 6S Plus features newer 7000 series aluminium, the same material as found in the Apple Watch, and is 0.02mm thicker that its predecessor, both of which seem to contribute to the added sturdiness.

FoneFox created a real world scenario where pressure is applied to both ends in an effort to create a curve in the middle. However, when the pressure is reduced, the iPhone 6S Plus simply goes back to its original form unscathed. Christian then brings in another pair of hands to help bend the phone and permanent damage is done, but the message is clear: in real world usage the 6S Plus won’t bend.

