The iPhone 6S just went on sale in Apple Stores around the world -- here are photos of the excitement

The iPhone 6S went on sale in stores today.

iPhone launch day is always big, and this year is no different. Like with previous “S” models, Apple hasn’t made a single big change to its latest iPhone, instead adding a series of very noticeable tweaks, including improved cameras and the addition of 3D Touch.

Analysts expect 12 million to 13 million phones to fly off the shelves in the first weekend, Reuters reports, compared to the 10 million iPhone 6’s sold on its opening weekend last year.

The iPhone 6S and 6S Plus are now on sale in Apple Stores in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United States — and they’re being greeted with excitement.

People have been queuing up for hours, even days, to be one of the first to get their hands on the new model. One enterprising Australian even sent a robot to wait in line on her behalf.

