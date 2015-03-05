Apple's next iPhone may come with a feature that could anger wireless carriers

Apple Apple SIM lets you choose your carrier

Apple is considering shipping its next iPhone with its own Apple SIM card, which was announced for the iPad Air 2 last October, according to a new report from Apple Insider.

The blog claims to have spoken with a source familiar with the matter that provided reliable information in the past. A SIM card is the tiny piece of plastic inside your phone that allows you to connect to a carrier’s wireless network.

A SIM card is usually programmed to work with one specific carrier. Apple’s SIM card, however, is universal. This means if you were using a phone on AT&T’s network and wanted to switch to Verizon’s network, you wouldn’t have to buy a new Verizon SIM card. With Apple SIM, you can jump between carriers whenever you please without having to commit to a two-year contract or purchase a new SIM card.

Here’s how Apple describes Apple SIM on its website:

The new Apple SIM is preinstalled on iPad Air 2 with Wi-Fi + Cellular models. The Apple SIM gives you the flexibility to choose from a variety of short-term plans from select carriers in the U.S. and UK right on your iPad. So whenever you need it, you can choose the plan that works best for you — with no long-term commitments. And when you travel, you may also be able to choose a data plan from a local carrier for the duration of your trip.

If Apple does decide to put its own SIM card in the next iPhone, there’s a chance it will be troublesome for carriers. Consumers might be tempted to buy an iPhone at full price in order to have the freedom and flexibility to switch data plans between carriers that offer better deals. Carriers may have to offer more perks to make sure consumers keep buying phones from them instead of Apple. AT&T already placed some limitations on how Apple SIM would work on its network in October.

That’s if Apple Insider’s report even proves to be true — carriers might push back against this initiative, and we’re still about six months away from Apple’s next iPhone announcement. Much could change between now and September, which is when Apple usually unveils its iPhones.

The report also mentioned that the iPhone 6s could come with 2GB of memory instead of 1GB like the current iPhone, which means it will be able to handle tasks more smoothly and efficiently.

NOW WATCH: This is what happens when you boil an iPhone 6 in Coke



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.