These countries are the hungriest to upgrade to the new iPhones

Matt Rosoff

The new iPhone is big in Japan.

According to statistics from app marketing and analytics company Localytics, compiled here by Statista, the new iPhones already made up 6% of the total iPhone installed base in Japan after just two weeks. Hong Kong was close behind, with 5.8%, and the larger iPhone 6S Plus made up about one-third of that total. Of the countries measured, Canadians were the least hungry to upgrade.

Statista

NOW WATCH: An Army veteran was shot multiple times protecting others students from the Oregon gunman

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.