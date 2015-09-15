You might have a hard time getting the new iPhone 6S Plus

It happens every year.

Supply shortages are plaguing Apple’s production of the new iPhone 6S Plus, according to KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s note to investors obtained by MacRumors.

According to Kuo, a large part of the delay is due to problems with the backlight module supply chain by Minebea, Apple’s main supplier for that particular component.

The delay was initially going to affect up to 65% of iPhone 6S Plus deliveries, Kuo says, but Apple has reportedly switched to another company called Radiant for the backlight module supply. Now that number has been reduced to 30%.

The issue doesn’t seem to affect the iPhone 6S.

A backlight module is basically a sheet of LEDs that rests behind the screen of any device with a bright screen. It’s safe to say the backlight modules is a pretty significant part of the iPhone, as without it, light can’t be shone through your iPhone’s screen to show you, well, anything. Your iPhone could still function, but the screen would look like your iPhone is turned off.

Adafruit A backlight module.

No matter how large or small, all it takes is one component for customers to experience delivery delays due to supply chain issues. And considering how many parts there are in the iPhone, it’s almost a miracle Apple can get all the parts together as quickly as they do.

