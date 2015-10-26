The iPhone 6S screen is so sensitive it can 'weigh' objects

The new iPhone 6S may not look different at first glance, but its screen has a new key feature called 3D Touch.

3D Touch can detect how hard a user is pressing down on the screen and opens up an extra layer of control for your apps. For example, if you firmly press a link someone sends you in a text message, you can view a pop-up preview of the web page. Press a little harder, and the full page loads in Safari.

The 3D Touch screen is so sensitive that it can even act as a scale of sorts. A developer made an app that can display an object’s weight relative to another object. What’s really impressive is that the screen can detect different pressure points at the same time.

But there’s a downside to 3D Touch. So far, most apps haven’t added the feature yet, so it’s really only useful on the preloaded apps Apple puts on your iPhone.

