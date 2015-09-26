20 apps that show off the iPhone 6S's best new feature

Apart from better cameras, the new iPhone 6S’s marquee feature is what Apple calls 3D Touch, an upgrade to the phone’s display that can detect the level of force from your finger as you tap.

Apple says that 3D Touch is “the next generation of multi-touch” technology. It allows apps to respond in different ways depending on how hard you press the display. 3D Touch also makes it easier to jump in and out of your favourite apps.

It’s hard to understand how 3D Touch works until you see it action. Luckily, lots of apps already support the feature on the iPhone 6S and 6S Plus, the new iPhones that went on sale on Friday.

When you press into Apple's Photos app icon from your home screen, you get these handy shortcuts. Tech Insider Inside the Photos app, press down on a thumbnail and swipe up to quickly share it. The Camera app icon allows you to quickly take a photo, a selfie, and record regular or slo-mo video. Tech Insider The Safari app icon has shortcuts too. Tech Insider 3D Touch lets you preview a link in Safari, Mail, or Messages without having to actually open a new tab. via GIPHY You can swipe on the preview to copy the URL or add it to your reading list for later. You can call your most recent contacts from the Phone app icon. Tech Insider The Messages app icon can open recent conversations. Tech Insider Press into the Mail app icon to jump between inboxes, search, or draft a message. Tech Insider Press and hold on a message in Mail's inbox window to get a preview. While still holding down, swipe left to trash it and right to mark the message as unread. via GIPHY Hold down on the Maps icon to get directions to a location you've saved as a favourite, mark your current location in the app, share your location with someone else, or search. Tech Insider Press into a location in the Maps app to get a preview with contact details and other information from Yelp. via GIPHY The Notes app icon gives you shortcuts to make a new sketch, add a photo, or create a note. Tech Insider Add reminders to your different lists in the Reminders app. Tech Insider Search the App Store or quickly redeem a promo code or gift card. Tech Insider Play Beats 1 radio or search in the Apple Music app. Tech Insider Access your favourite shows from the Podcast app icon. Tech Insider Or your favourite publications in Apple News. Tech Insider You can access a credit card you have stored in Apple Pay or see your last transaction from the Wallet app icon. Tech Insider The Find My Friends app (which comes preinstalled with iOS 9) can let you quickly check someone's location or share your own. Tech Insider If you press and hold on Apple's default keyboard, it becomes a trackpad that lets you drag your cursor between text. via GIPHY Instagram has also implemented 3D Touch in a cool way. The app icon gives you these shortcuts: Tech Insider And inside Instagram, you can press into a photo thumbnail to get a preview and quickly like or comment. via GIPHY d The Dropbox app icon has some nice shortcuts too. Tech Insider Citymapper, a popular public transit app, can get you directions to your saved locations. Tech Insider Workflow, a powerful app that can automate all kinds of tasks, lists your customised actions without having to actually open its app. Tech Insider And CARROT Weather shows you the weather conditions for locations you have saved in the app. CARROT Weather There are plenty of other apps that have already been updated with 3D Touch support. So keep updating the apps on your iPhone 6S and you'll likely discover some new shortcuts! via GIPHY Another pro tip: press on the far left side of your home screen to initiate the app switcher without pressing the home button.

