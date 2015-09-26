20 apps that show off the iPhone 6S's best new feature

Apart from better cameras, the new iPhone 6S’s marquee feature is what Apple calls 3D Touch, an upgrade to the phone’s display that can detect the level of force from your finger as you tap.
Apple says that 3D Touch is “the next generation of multi-touch” technology. It allows apps to respond in different ways depending on how hard you press the display. 3D Touch also makes it easier to jump in and out of your favourite apps.
It’s hard to understand how 3D Touch works until you see it action. Luckily, lots of apps already support the feature on the iPhone 6S and 6S Plus, the new iPhones that went on sale on Friday.
The Camera app icon allows you to quickly take a photo, a selfie, and record regular or slo-mo video.
3D Touch lets you preview a link in Safari, Mail, or Messages without having to actually open a new tab.
Press and hold on a message in Mail's inbox window to get a preview. While still holding down, swipe left to trash it and right to mark the message as unread.
Hold down on the Maps icon to get directions to a location you've saved as a favourite, mark your current location in the app, share your location with someone else, or search.
Press into a location in the Maps app to get a preview with contact details and other information from Yelp.
You can access a credit card you have stored in Apple Pay or see your last transaction from the Wallet app icon.
The Find My Friends app (which comes preinstalled with iOS 9) can let you quickly check someone's location or share your own.
If you press and hold on Apple's default keyboard, it becomes a trackpad that lets you drag your cursor between text.
And inside Instagram, you can press into a photo thumbnail to get a preview and quickly like or comment.
Workflow, a powerful app that can automate all kinds of tasks, lists your customised actions without having to actually open its app.
There are plenty of other apps that have already been updated with 3D Touch support. So keep updating the apps on your iPhone 6S and you'll likely discover some new shortcuts!
Another pro tip: press on the far left side of your home screen to initiate the app switcher without pressing the home button.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.