It looks like Apple won't be fixing the storage problem with the next iPhone

It looks like Apple is, unfortunately, not going to increase the storage capacity on its new entry level iPhone.

Steve Hemmerstoffer, the editor of the French tech and gaming site NWE, tweeted a photo on Friday morning of what Apple Insider reports to be a sticker for the box of the new iPhone. The sticker has “16GB” at the top of it, indicating that Apple will indeed continue to sell the entry level version of its iPhone with a puny amount of storage.

Apple upset a lot of people when it doubled the storage capacity of its mid- and high-level phones to 64 and 128 gigabytes, respectively, but kept the entry level phone at 16 gigabytes.

Prominent Apple blogger John Gruber called Apple’s decision to stick with 16 gigabytes on the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus “just wrong,” and “the single-most disappointing aspect of the new phones.”

16GB of storage isn’t enough for many people, so the entry level phone, which has for years started at $US199 on contract and $US650 off contract, isn’t a realistic option for most people to buy.

Instead, they will end up dropping $US100 more for the bigger version. But flash storage is very cheap, so Apple ends up making a lot more money on the $US299 phones than on the $US199 phones.

Simply put, 16GB of storage on the entry level phone is bad for regular people but good for Apple and its investors, because more people will buy the larger capacity and more expensive iPhone.

Apple on Thursday sent out invitations to its iPhone event, which will be held in San Francisco on September 9.

Apple executive Phil Schiller recently defended the 16GB version of the phone, saying that with cloud storage solutions like iCloud the phone is a good option for “the most price-conscious customers.”

NOW WATCH: How to hide photos on your iPhone



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.