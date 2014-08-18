The Big 5.5-Inch IPhone Might Be Called The 'iPhone 6L'

Apple Club Some leaked iPhone 6 displays

Apple is expected to break from tradition and release two new phones with two different screen sizes this year.

Multiple reports say Apple will release a 4.7-inch model as well as a 5.5-inch model. The current iPhone is 4-inches, which is relatively small compared to Android phones.

When this happens, Apple will face a naming dilemma. Since the first iPhone rolled out, it’s been pretty simple to name the iPhone. Here’s how it’s gone: iPhone, iPhone 3G, iPhone 3GS, iPhone 4, iPhone 4S, iPhone 5, iPhone 5S, and the iPhone 5C.

But, with the iPhone 6 coming in two sizes, but supposedly otherwise similar specs, Apple has to come up with a way to differentiate.

With the iPad, Apple has the iPad Air for the 9.7-inch model, and the iPad Mini for the 7.9-inch model. But the iPad Air name doesn’t really sound right. And the iPhone Air sounds kind of goofy for a 5.5-inch iPhone.

So, what could Apple do? Well, there’s a rumour from a Chinese site that Apple might call the 5.5-inch iPhone the iPhone 6L, with the L presumably standing for “Large”. The 4.7-inch iPhone would just be the iPhone 6 in this scenario.

It’s also a little goofy, but it’s better than iPhone Air, which doesn’t make any sense. The “Air” name comes from the MacBook Air, which is a super light laptop. The iPhone is already plenty light, and odds are that the bigger iPhone won’t be the lighter of the two, so it doesn’t make any sense.

The iPhone 6L name comes from 9to5Mac, which spotted it at Asian site Apple Daily. Apple Daily won’t load on our computer, but 9to5Mac’s report doesn’t seem to have an information on how Apple Daily came up with 6L. So, this is a thin rumour, treat it skeptically.

But, of all the naming conventions possible, the 6L makes the most sense.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.