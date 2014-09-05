The IPhone 6 Won't Feature An Unbreakable Sapphire Display, Says The Most Accurate Apple Analyst In The World

People have been buzzing about a possible sapphire display in Apple’s upcoming iPhone 6, but it looks like that won’t be the case.

Apple is expected to unveil both a 4.7″ and a 5.5″ version of the iPhone 6 at its September 9th event, but a new report from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says not to expect a sapphire display cover on either model.

Kuo’s note was written up by Apple Insider. Kuo is the most reliable Apple analyst out there. He nailed the majority of last year’s product launch, and so far this year he’s been on target.

Hype surrounding a potential sapphire display for the iPhone 6 began after word got out that Apple was working with GT Advanced Technologies, a sapphire manufacturing plant.

A notoriously expensive material to synthesize, many have speculated that Apple would incorporate the tougher sapphire material into its upcoming iPhone 6 or iWatch devices. (Though it’s important to note that while sapphire is scratch-proof, it’s far from indestructible.)

Marques Brownlee Early videos of an alleged iPhone 6 display proved it was resilient but still breakable.

Kuo also mentions that Apple will, introduce a new 128 GB variant of both the 4.7″ and 5.5″ iPhone 6. This would effectively double the storage capacity when compared to the iPhone 5S, which is only available in 16, 32, and 64 GB of storage.

In addition to revealing two version of the iPhone 6, Apple is also expected to debut its highly anticipated iWatch wearable at the September 9th event.

