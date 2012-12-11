ANALYST: Apple Has 'Several iPhone 6' Prototypes, Including One With A Giant Screen

Photo: Justin Sullivan?Getty Images

Here’s a juicy piece of gossip from Jefferies analyst Peter Misek.In his big note this morning, he says Apple has a few iPhone 6 prototypes out there, including one with a giant screen.



Here’s his exact, short wording:

Several iPhone 6 prototypes appear to be floating around. The model with a 4.8″ screen is the most interesting. It has a Retina+ IGZO screen, a new A7 quad-core processor variant, and a new form factor with no home button. Full gesture control is also possibly included.

What to make of this? Nothing much, really.

It would be weird if Apple wasn’t doing prototypes of giant iPhones. After all, Samsung is selling a lot of Galaxy S III phones and it has a 4.8-inch screen.

Apple just increased the size of the iPhone’s screen to 4-inches. It’s possible Apple bumps it higher again, but we doubt it happens because it would be another level of fragmentation for Apple’s iOS platform, something it has successfully avoid thus far.

