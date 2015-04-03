CAMERA SHOOTOUT: The iPhone 6 takes on the Galaxy S6 and HTC One M9

Now that phones come with high-quality cameras, there’s no need to carry around a digital camera in addition to your phone.
Apple, Samsung, and HTC have all emphasised how great their phones are at taking photos. But that doesn’t mean they’re all the same in terms of camera quality.
The iPhone 6 comes with an 8-megapixel camera, while the HTC One M9 features a 20-megapixel camera and the Galaxy S6 comes with a 16-megapixel camera. During our testing, we used the iPhone 6 Plus and Galaxy S6 Edge, which both feature the same camera as the ones found in the iPhone 6 and standard Galaxy S6.
(Note: All photos were taken with the camera’s default settings in the same place at the same time. No flash or editing features were used).
This photo taken on the rooftop of our building with the iPhone 6 Plus is sharp and clear. But you'll notice there's a little glare in the upper right hand corner.
This one taken with the Galaxy S6 seems a little washed out and overexposed. But it doesn't have the same glare as the iPhone 6's image.
This photo taken with the new HTC One is the best of the three. The colours are vibrant, it's not overexposed, and there's no glare.
But I actually prefer this image shot with the Galaxy S6. It was a close call, but the colours looked richer to me.
This round goes to HTC, though. The lighting is better and the brown colouring is much more vibrant than in the previous photos.
Here's a shot of two bananas taken with the iPhone 6. It's the best photo in my opinion: the colour seems accurate and it's detailed.
Now here's how the Galaxy S6 fared. The colour is more lively than the iPhone's photo, but it doesn't seem as detailed. I also think the colour is more accurate in the iPhone's picture.
The HTC One M9's photo is good, but it's a little washed out. It's the same problem as the rooftop photo from the second photo batch.
The iPhone 6 takes great low-light pictures. In a dim setting, you can still see the subject's face and details.
The Galaxy S6 takes much better low-light photos than Samsung's previous phones. The lighting is more even here than in the iPhone's photo, but this round goes to the iPhone since it's a bit sharper.
The HTC One's camera took poor photos in dim conditions. Half of the subject's face is covered in darkness.
This photo taken with the iPhone 6 is the best of the bunch, mostly because the lighting is good and the colours look natural.
The iPhone 6 also wins this round, but it was a really difficult choice. Both the iPhone and Samsung's phone took photos that were sharp, clear, and colourful.
But, when I zoomed in on both photos, I noticed the iPhone was slightly more detailed. This is still an excellent photo from the S6, though.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.