CAMERA SHOOTOUT: The iPhone 6 takes on the Galaxy S6 and HTC One M9

Now that phones come with high-quality cameras, there’s no need to carry around a digital camera in addition to your phone.

Apple, Samsung, and HTC have all emphasised how great their phones are at taking photos. But that doesn’t mean they’re all the same in terms of camera quality.

The iPhone 6 comes with an 8-megapixel camera, while the HTC One M9 features a 20-megapixel camera and the Galaxy S6 comes with a 16-megapixel camera. During our testing, we used the iPhone 6 Plus and Galaxy S6 Edge, which both feature the same camera as the ones found in the iPhone 6 and standard Galaxy S6.

(Note: All photos were taken with the camera’s default settings in the same place at the same time. No flash or editing features were used).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.