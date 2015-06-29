Look how much the iPhone camera has improved over time

Apple’s first iPhone went on sale eight years ago today.

The iPhone has evolved a lot since then — the original iPhone wasn’t just thicker and heavier than the phones we use today, its components were also much more limited.

This is especially evident when you look back on photo samples from the original iPhone compared to those of today.

The original iPhone had a 2-megapixel camera that couldn’t even record video. To put that in perspective, the iPhone 6 has an 8-megapixel camera that comes with a few fun video editing features, such as the ability to record video in slow motion.

Lisa Bettany, cofounder of apps Camera+ and MagiCam, has taken a series of photos with every single iPhone to see just how drastically the image quality has changed. She gave us permission to rerun her photos.

Flipping through them is a great reminder of how far we’ve come in a short time.

Here's a macro shot of a bowl of strawberries taken with the original iPhone. The shot was taken in cloudy daylight, and the fruit is out of focus. This is the same shot taken with the iPhone 3G -- still out of focus but slightly clearer. This image taken with the iPhone 3GS looks much sharper than the previous two. The red colouring in the fruit is brighter in this image taken with the iPhone 4. The colouring looks more natural and true to the fruit's colour in real life in this photo taken with the iPhone 4s. The lighting is a bit brighter in this image taken with the iPhone 5. The image quality is slightly better in this photo taken with the iPhone 5s. Notice how much deeper the wooden patio's brown colouring looks. And here's how the iPhone 6's photo turned out. It's very similar to the iPhone 5s', but the reds are deeper. Next, Bettany zoomed in to show a detailed look at how sharp each image is. As you can see, the original iPhone's image is blurry. The photo taken with the iPhone 3G looks just as blurry as the first. There's a drastic difference in the detail captured by the iPhone 3GS. Notice how the green leaves are much more detailed in this photo taken with the iPhone 4. We can see the strawberry's flesh in minute detail in this image taken with the iPhone 4s. This photo taken with the iPhone 5 is just as detailed, and you can notice the red colour is brighter. Here's a close up of the photo taken with the iPhone 5s. It's not very different than the iPhone 5's image. When looking at this photo taken with the iPhone 6, you'll notice the greens are deeper and more realistic. Here's a backlit photo taken with the original iPhone. The subject looks dark and is overpowered by the sun. The iPhone 3G's photo looks much better -- we can actually see the subject and shrubbery in the field. This photo taken with the iPhone 3GS is even better. Now we can see the colour of her dress more clearly. Although there's some red lens flare in this photo taken with the iPhone 4, the scenery is more detailed and less shadowy. In this picture taken with the iPhone 4s, the subject's face becomes visible. There's no lens flare in this photo taken with the iPhone 5, but it's a little darker. The iPhone 5s' photo is evenly backlit and detailed. And here's how the iPhone 6's image came out. It looks similar to the iPhone 5s' shot. Here's a detailed look at the photo taken with the original iPhone. It's very pixelated. The photo taken with the iPhone 3GS is much brighter but also very noisy. There's more detail in this photo taken with the iPhone 3GS, and the colours are warmer. Notice how the lens flare in this image taken with the iPhone 4 makes the image look slightly red. The lighting is much more accurate in this photo taken with the iPhone 4s. We can see facial features too. Here's a closeup of the same photo taken with the iPhone 5. There's less glare in this shot. In this photo taken with the iPhone 5s, the colours are much more vibrant. And finally, the iPhone 6's photo looks much more detailed than any of the rest. We can clearly see her eyes, nose, and details in the environment around her. Here's a shot taken outdoors with the original iPhone. Notice how the blues look different in this photo taken with the iPhone 3G than the previous image. Now we're starting to see more detail in this image with the iPhone 3GS. Look at the Fish Market's roof compared to the last photo. The flowers are also in focus here. Here's the same photo taken with the iPhone 4. It's a bit brighter and clearer than the last. As Bettany notes, we see a shift in white balance in the iPhone 4s' photo. Notice how the colours are more realistic here and less warm than the last few. This photo taken with the iPhone 5 looks similar to the last. The iPhone 5s' photo looks just as bright, detailed, and clear as the iPhone 5's. There's little difference between this photo taken with the iPhone 6 and the previous image shot with the iPhone 5s. Here's a closeup of the photo taken with an original iPhone. It's clear enough to read the Fish Market sign, but is still a little blurry. The biggest difference in this photo taken with the iPhone 3G is the colouring. In this photo taken with the iPhone 3GS, you'll notice we can see more detail such as the ridges in the storefront's walls. The letters are also clearer. The iPhone 4's photo has the same level of detail, but the lighting is brighter. The difference is pretty noticeable in this image taken with the iPhone 4s. There's even more detail, and the colours are more accurate. This photo taken with the iPhone 5 looks about the same as the one taken with the 4s. The case is the same with the iPhone 5s' photo -- the colours are slightly bolder, but otherwise it looks the same. Here's what the iPhone 6's photo looks. Again, it's not much different than the previous two. Here's a portrait taken with the original iPhone. The iPhone 3G's photo looks a bit warmer than the previous image. The iPhone 3GS' photo is a bit more detailed, but it's also a bit dark and shadowy. Here's the same photo taken with the iPhone 4. The lighting in this image is better than the last. The iPhone 4s' portrait looks detailed and well-lit. Her skin tone looks more natural here, compared to the reddish tint in the last photo. Here's the same photo taken with the iPhone 5. Notice the purple haze near the window. That purple haze issue is gone in this image taken with the iPhone 5s. This photo is a little brighter too. The skin tones in the iPhone 6's portrait are the most realistic, according to Bettany. Here's a closer look at the original iPhone's image. Her face is noticeably pixelated. The iPhone 3G's photo isn't much different; it's still blurry and noisy. The contrast is better in this photo taken with the iPhone 3GS. We can see facial details more clearly. The iPhone 4's image is sharper and clearer than the last, although her skin tone has a pinkish tint. This photo taken with the iPhone 4s is incredibly clearer than the previous few. Her skin looks softer and isn't pixelated. The skin tone also looks more natural. There's not too much of a difference in this photo taken with the iPhone 5. The case is the same in this image taken with the iPhone 5s, although it's a little blurry. Here's the iPhone 6's closeup portrait. The skin tone is much more accurate. Here's a photo taken at sunset with the original iPhone. Here's the same shot taken with the iPhone 3G. It looks pretty much the same. This photo taken with the iPhone 3GS is sharper and the lighting is warmer. Here's that same photo taken with the iPhone 4 -- notice the red lens flare appears again. The iPhone 4s' image is much brighter and clearer. There's also no lens flare here. Here's the iPhone 5's image. Again, there's not too much of a difference. Here's that same sunset image taken with the iPhone 5s. The contrast is a little higher in this one. And here's the iPhone 6's image. Here's a closeup of that sunset photo taken with the original iPhone. And here's the iPhone 3G's image zoomed-in -- it looks basically the same. As you can see in this image taken with the iPhone 3GS, the colouring is completely different. Even in this small sample you can tell it's warmer. The lighting in this image taken with the iPhone 4 is about the same, but the ripples in the water look slightly more detailed. The image taken with the iPhone 4s looks brighter than the last, but the lighting is still warm. Here's the iPhone 5's photo, which is a little darker. And here's the iPhone 5s' shot, which you can see is more detailed than the rest. This is a closeup of that same photo taken with the iPhone 6. Here's a low-light image taken with the original iPhone. The subject looks pretty blurry. The iPhone 3G's image isn't much better, there's little difference between the two. This photo taken with the iPhone 3GS is way too dark. We can't see any detail in the subject. This photo taken with the iPhone 4 is slightly less dark, but it's still hard to make out any detail. Here's the iPhone 4s' shot. Still dark, but getting there. This image taken with the iPhone 5 is much brighter and clearer. Here's the iPhone 5s' photo. Again, it's bright enough to fully see the subject. And here's the iPhone 6's which is the brightest and sharpest of the bunch. Here's a close-up look at the low-light image taken with the original iPhone. And here's the iPhone 3G's image. Here's the iPhone 3GS' photo. It's much harder than the previous two, but now we can make out details like the flash of the camera. Here's the same photo taken with the iPhone 4. It's still too dark, but we're seeing more detail appear in the photo. The iPhone 4s' photo is a bit brighter. With the iPhone 5, we're seeing a big boost in image quality. Here's the iPhone 5s' photo. Notice how much more detailed it is than the first few photos in this set. And finally, the iPhone 6's photo. We can see fine details like the texture of the camera's body.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.