How The IPhone 6's Camera Compares To The IPhone 5s And Every Single IPhone Before It

The iPhone 6's camera

When people talk about the iPhone’s improvements, they tend to focus on how it’s computational power has exploded through the years.

While that’s impressive, what’s equally impressive, but often overlooked, is how the camera has improved through the years.

Lisa Bettany, the co-founder of apps Camera+ and MagiCam, has taken a series of photos with every single iPhone to see just how drastically the image quality has changed. She gave us permission to rerun her photos.

Flipping through them is a great reminder of how far we’ve come in a very short period of time.

