This Is What A Bigger IPhone 6 Could Look Like Compared With The Galaxy S5

A new iPhone 6 mockup imagines what a larger-screend Apple smartphone would look like compared with its biggest competitor: the Galaxy S5.

Last week, Italian blog Macitynet published images of a physical iPhone 6 rendering based on previous leaks and concept art. The website claims that this model is much closer to what the final version of the iPhone will actually be like compared with previous mockups. Of course, there’s no way to really know what Apple’s next smartphone will look like, but this concept is very similar to other mockups we’ve seen so far.

Apple is expected to release two new iPhones this year: one with a 4.7-inch screen and another with an even larger 5.5-inch display. The company will presumably unveil at least one of these phones in September, as it has done with its most recent iPhone releases. Other than a larger screen, rumours have suggested that the next batch of iPhones will feature an even slimmer design that’s similar to the current-generation iPod Touch.

Here’s a look at the images from Macitynet:

This is Macitynet’s iPhone 6 mockup alongside the Galaxy S5. They’re similar in size, but the Galaxy S5’s 5.1-inch screen is still a bit bigger. We’re guessing that the iPhone 6 mockup shown here has a 4.7-inch screen since that’s what rumours have hinted at so far.

Here’s how they compare in thickness.

Another look at how the iPhone 6 concept model compares with the Galaxy S5 in terms of screen size.

This is what the back of the concept iPhone 6 looks like.

And here’s what it looks like from the front.

