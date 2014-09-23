How The iPhone 6's Camera Compares To The Galaxy S5, iPhone 5s, And Moto X

When Apple unveiled its iPhone 6 earlier this month, it talked about the upcoming camera features we can expect to see in its newest smartphone.

Although the iPhone 6 comes with an 8-megapixel camera just like the iPhone 5s, its sensor is still capable of capturing sharp, clear images.

When you look at the numbers on paper, it sounds like the iPhone’s camera is slightly behind.

Samsung’s Galaxy S5 features a 16-megapixel camera, for example, and Motorola’s second-gen Moto X comes with a 13 megapixel camera.

We took some shots with the iPhone 6, iPhone 5s, Galaxy S5, and Moto X to see how each phone’s camera holds up in real-world testing.

NOTE: All photos were taken with the camera set to Auto to demonstrate how they perform out of the box. Each image was taken in the same spot at the same time.

Here's a photo of the Flatiron Building in New York City taken with the iPhone 6. This is the same photo taken with the iPhone 5s. The pictures look exactly the same. In this image taken with Samsung's Galaxy S5, you'll notice the building looks a little darker. While this photo taken with the Moto X looks clear, there appears to be a yellowish tint. This is a close-up image of the bark of a tree taken with the iPhone 6. You can clearly see each groove, and the colour seems to be accurate. The case is the same in this photo taken with the iPhone 5s. The Galaxy S5's image appears to be slightly less sharp, but it's just as bright as the photos taken with both iPhones. Again, the colouring in this photo taken with the Moto X looks a bit different than the others. The flowers in this image taken with the iPhone 6 look bright and colourful. There's a tiny spot in the right corner where some of the leaves look overexposed and appear white instead of green. This image taken with the iPhone 5s is nearly the same, but you'll notice that white spot in the lower right corner is slightly larger. The same photo taken with the Galaxy S5 is a little too overexposed compared to photos taken with both iPhones. See how that tiny white area has expanded a bit on the lower right side of the picture. This image taken with the Moto X is way too overexposed. Many of the leaves and shrubbery on the right side of the photo are almost completely white, and you can barely make them out. In this photo taken with the iPhone 6, our subject (Business Insider's Melia Robinson) is completely clear. You can also see detail in the buildings behind her. The case is the same in this photo taken with the iPhone 5s. The off-white building in the background looks slightly less sharp, as you'll notice the lines that separate each brick are less pronounced. This image taken with the Galaxy S5 is generally clear and sharp, but you'll notice there's more glare coming off the railing behind her compared to the previous photos. Again, in this photo taken with the Moto X, there seems to be a yellowish tint over the subject. This image was taken in a dark corner in the floor above Business Insider's office. It's a little grainy, but looks pretty good considering we didn't use the flash. This photo taken with the iPhone 5s is a little bit brighter than the one taken with the iPhone 6, but it's slightly out of focus. Here's the same photo taken with the Galaxy S5. It's much darker and grainier than images taken with the iPhone. The Moto X's image is so dim and blurry we can barely make out our subject's face. This photo of our office taken with the iPhone 6 is very clear, but you'll notice it looks bit yellow since we're in florescent lighting. The scene looked the same through the iPhone 5s' camera. It looks like the Galaxy S5 took in more natural light from the windows than fluorescent lighting. Notice how the white pillar in the back looks less yellow than the previous photo. The Moto X also took in more natural light, and while it looks bright and the colours are accurate, it's also a little overexposed. Again, this image taken with the iPhone 6 is clear, but also looks a bit yellow due to the florescent lights in our office. The iPhone 5s' photo looks just about identical to that of the iPhone 6. The Galaxy S5's image is much darker than the rest. The Moto X's photo had the best lighting of the bunch. There's no yellowish tint and it's not too dark. This photo taken with the iPhone 6 is a little dark, but every object is in focus and it's bright enough to clearly see each item. This picture taken with the iPhone 5s is equally dark and just as clear as the one taken with the iPhone 6. The Galaxy S5's photo is a bit brighter than the rest. The photo taken with the Moto X was the dimmest of the four. You'll notice the purse's tan colouring and the purple Nintendo 3DS are both very darkly coloured compared to the previous images. The bottom line... All four smartphones are capable of taking clear, sharp, colourful photos in bright environments. However, the difference becomes clear when you look at how they perform in darker scenarios. Without using a flash, the iPhone 6 and iPhone 5s' cameras are able to taken in enough light to capture your subject visibly. Both Samsung and Motorola's cameras took incredibly dim photos that were much blurrier and pixelated. While the Moto X and Samsung Galaxy S5 took better indoor photos in few circumstances, the iPhones' camera quality was most consistent across the board. That being said, there doesn't seem to be a tremendous difference in everyday camera performance between the iPhone 6 and iPhone 5s. The biggest upgrades you can expect from the iPhone 6's camera are in its special features -- i.e. the ability to take time lapse videos and more editing capabilities. Now that you've seen what the iPhone's camera can do, check out some accessories... 11 iPhone camera gadgets that will make your photos much better>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.