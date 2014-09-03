New Video Provides A Stunningly Detailed Look At The IPhone 6

The latest iPhone 6 leak, which comes courtesy of Russian website Rozetked, shows exactly what Apple’s next smartphone will look like from the front, back, side, and any other angle you could possibly imagine.

The video, which was first spotted by 9to5Mac, shows the 4.7-inch iPhone 6 alongside the iPhone 5s. This is one of the rare times we’re actually seeing the front panel attached to the rear plate. Luxury designer Feld & Volk posted photos that had reportedly shown a rendering of a fully assembled iPhone 6, but this might be the first time we’re seeing the real thing.

Here’s a look at the back of the iPhone 6. Notice it looks exactly like the rear plate we’ve seen leaked over the past several months.

Rozetked This might be the back of the iPhone 6

The narrator is holding the iPhone 6 in one hand and the iPhone 5s in another. The iPhone 6 is significantly larger. The top bezel on the iPhone 6 also looks a bit thinner than that of the iPhone 5s.

Rozetked Here’s what the iPhone 6 might look like next to the iPhone 5s.

The rounded edges we’ve seen so many times before also make an appearance here. We can also see how much thinner the iPhone 6 will be than the iPhone 5s.

Rozetked The iPhone 6 alongside the iPhone 5s from the side.

And here’s another look at the rear shell of the iPhone 6 compared to that of the iPhone 5s.

Rozetked Here’s how much larger the iPhone 6 might be compared to the iPhone 5s.

We’re expecting to see the iPhone 6 debut at Apple’s upcoming press event on Sept. 9. Rumour has it that Apple will also unveil a larger 5.5-inch version of the iPhone 6 that day, but the two phones may not launch at the same time. We might also get a preview of Apple’s long-rumoured iWatch, which is now expected to be released in 2015.

Other than a larger screen and a new design, Apple’s next iPhone will likely come with a new chip dedicated to monitoring your health statistics and support for NFC, which means you’ll be able to tap your iPhone to make payments.

Check out Rozetked’s full video below for an even better look at the iPhone 6.

