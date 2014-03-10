Here's A Concept Video For What Apple Could Do With The IPhone 6

What’s coming in the iPhone 6? This concept video from Apple fan Sam Beckett has all the major rumours, and his own idea about what it will look like.

The design in Beckett’s mind is a combination of the iPhone 4 and the iPhone 5. It looks nice, but we’re expecting the iPhone 6 to look more like an iPad Mini, or iPad Air, with a rounded backing. We could be wrong, though.

Anyway, here’s the video:

Via: TNW

