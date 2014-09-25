The Most Important Things To Consider If You're Trying To Decide Between The iPhone 6 And iPhone 6 Plus

Business InsiderWhat’s the right size for you?
If you’re ready to buy a new iPhone, you have a big choice: iPhone 6 or iPhone 6 Plus?
It seems like most people are buying the iPhone 6. But if you find yourself debating between the two devices, here’s a quick look at the most important differences between them.
It’s not just about size, either.
Let's start with the obvious. The iPhone 6 has a 4.7-inch screen. The iPhone 6 Plus has a 5.5-inch screen. Both are much larger than the 4-inch iPhone 5S.
It's really hard to use the iPhone 6 Plus with one hand, even if you use Apple's 'Reachability' mode.
Landscape mode also works with other apps like Mail and Messages. Other developers can make their apps do this, too.
The camera on the iPhone 6 Plus is a little better at taking low-light photos. This photo was taken at dusk with the iPhone 6 Plus.
The iPhone 6 Plus is slightly thicker (7.9mm) than the iPhone 6 (6.9mm). But you probably won't notice.
The iPhone 6 Plus has a higher pixel density (401 pixels per inch) than the iPhone 6 (326 pixels per inch). But that difference is so negligible you probably won't even notice.
Some people are reporting that the iPhone 6 Plus bends if you keep it in your pocket for too long. We haven't experienced that, though. But at least one person discovered it will bend if you try to fold it in half.
