We put the iPhone 6 time-lapse video to the test -- here's 6 hours of sleeping baby in 26 seconds

I wanted to put the iPhone 6 time-lapse video to the test. I also really wanted to know why my baby is in a different position every time I check on her in her crib. I recorded the infrared night-vision output from the baby monitor for six hours. In the morning, my iPhone 6 had produced 26 seconds of video showing my baby’s nighttime adventures. I was blown away by how much she moved!

