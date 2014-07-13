A Bigger Screen Might Not Be The Most Desired iPhone 6 Feature After All

What exactly do people want to see in the next iPhone?

Coupon website WalletHero conducted a survey asking people what features they wanted to see in the iPhone 6 and 97% of its 1,500 respondents said they would be more likely to buy the next iPhone if it had better battery life.

That was the feature with the greatest group consensus. A larger screen was the second most-desired feature, with about 85% of respondents saying a size increase would positively influence their buying decision.

After that, 73% of people said they’d buy the iPhone 6 if it had a better camera, 43% cared about a faster processor, 37% wanted a MicroSD card for more memory and data storage, and only 35% said that a lower price tag would make them more likely to buy a new iPhone.

WalletHero founder Brennan Sayre said the company surveyed users on its email list to obtain a larger sample size, but filtered out those who weren’t in the U.S. or Canada.

“One of the pieces of data I found pretty interesting is that people don’t seem to care too much about price and seem to look more for screen size, battery, and camera,” Sayre told Business Insider. “This, of course, would probably change if we surveyed outside of the states where phones aren’t subsidized as heavily.”

The majority of the respondents were already current iPhone users (84%), while Android users comprised 11% of the sample size. Windows, BlackBerry and “others” accounted for the remaining 5% of respondents.

Though WalletHero maintains its survey is “unscientific,” it’s still an interesting look at what might affect someone’s purchasing decisions for their next smartphone. Among iPhone users, it looks like battery life is still the predominant issue (as it’s always been), but there are plenty of folks who want to own an iPhone with more visual real estate.

Luckily for them, Apple is rumoured to release its iPhone 6 in two screen sizes this year: 4.7 inches (similar to the size of the past Galaxy S smartphones), and 5.5 inches, which would likely compete against larger “phablets” out there like the Galaxy Note 3.

