Apple Can't Make Enough IPhone 6s To Keep People Happy

Piper Jaffray Apple analyst Gene Munster did some channel checks on the iPhone.
Turns out, it’s still hard to get your hands on a new iPhone 6 or iPhone 6 Plus in the US.
Munster tracks a variety of iPhone 6 and 6 Plus models. He says that his checks reveal only 56% of the phones are in stock.
On November 20, he did a similar check and found that 58% of phones were available. So, in the past month, iPhone 6 supply has gotten slightly worse.
(Although, confusingly, Munster says when he checked on November 14, only 0.4% of the models were in stock. Bottom line, Apple is having trouble keeping phones in stores.)
Munster says he would have expected 80% of units to be in stock by now.
This suggests that iPhone sales will be stronger in the January-March period next year, as iPhone purchases are delayed. Munster thinks Apple’s revenue will be 3-5% ahead of expectations as a result.
While we can’t say if this is an issue of overwhelming demand, or underwhelming supply, our guess would be that this about strong demand.
