Here's How The iPhone 6 Compares To Its Biggest Competitors

Apple just introduced its new pair of smartphones: the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus. Both phones come with a larger display, a thinner design, and upgraded internal components compared to the iPhone 5S’.

But how do they compare to the competition? Take a look at the chart below to see how the new iPhones stack up against their Android and Windows Phone rivals. Note that all the prices listed below reflect how much these phones cost on two-year contracts with carriers.

(Click to enlarge the graphic.)

