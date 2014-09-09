A New Leak Might Have Revealed Almost Every Detail About The IPhone 6 Ahead Of Apple's Announcement

Feng.com A reportedly leaked photo of the iPhone 6 in grey

Apple is set to unveil its new iPhone 6 later today, but one leaker claims to have already played with the device.

The same person who posted a video that reportedly shows a working iPhone 6 on Saturday now says he’s tested the new device to see how fast it is, as blog GForGames first spotted.

The screenshots posted by Weibo user Rui Kee indicate that Apple’s A8 mobile processor scored a 1,633 for single-core performance and a 2,920 for multicore performance on benchmarking tool Geekbench’s tests.

Geekbench is a program that measures the performance and speed of a device’s processor and memory. The higher the score, the better the performance is. These scores suggest that the iPhone 6 will be almost 20% more powerful than the iPhone 5s, as GForGames points out.

If the benchmark results posted in Weibo are legitimate, it would mean the iPhone 6 also scored higher than the HTC One M8, according to results from Ars Technica’s review.

Kee’s post also suggests that the A8 chip will only have two cores, which means it would have two separate parts dedicated to multitasking different tasks. Most high-end Android phones on the market have processors with four cores, meaning they have four individual parts for handling separate tasks.

As 9to5Mac points out, however, its been reported that Apple’s processor will focus more on power efficiency than sheer speed and power.

In a recent Q&A, Kee also spilled other technical specifications that he believes will appear in the iPhone 6. According to Kee, Apple’s next smartphone will come with 1GB of memory, an option for up to 128GB of storage space, and an improved 8-megapixel camera.

Although the megapixel count is the same, Apple is expected to improve the camera’s performance in other ways. The 4.7-inch iPhone will reportedly come with a display resolution of 1334 x 750, according to Kee.

Kee also notes that there doesn’t seem to be any indication of near-field communication (NFC) support — a technology that allows users to tap their phone against another phone or compatible device to perform transactions. It’s been widely reported that Apple would use NFC in its iPhone for an upcoming mobile payments system.

We won’t have to wait much longer to see what Apple has in store for the iPhone 6. The company is holding an event at the Flint Center in Cupertino, Calif. today, where it will likely reveal the two iPhone 6 models as well as its first wearable device.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.