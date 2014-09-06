China's Biggest Carriers Might Have Revealed A Ton Of Details About The IPhone 6

China Telecom China Telecom’s preorder page for the iPhone 6

We’re only days away from seeing the iPhone 6, but a few Chinese carriers may have already spilled a handful of details about the phone.

China Telecom is already allowing customers to pre-order the iPhone 6 ahead of its unveiling on Sept. 9, as ZDNet first reported. This comes just days after China Mobile, the country’s largest mobile carrier, also revealed it will be accepting pre-orders for the iPhone 6.

More interestingly, China Telecom’s pre-order page reveals a few key details about what to expect from the iPhone 6. First, images of the phone appear to be consistent with all the leaks we’ve seen so far. The same curved edges, redesigned buttons, and larger design that we’ve seen circulate the web for months are present here.

The phone also seems to be available in black, silver, and gold colour options just like the iPhone 5s. Those who try to pre-order the phone will have the option of choosing between a 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch model, hinting that Apple could unveil both size options on Sept. 9.

The pre-order page also says the iPhone 6 will come with a “better” Touch ID home button, a 3-megapixel front-facing camera, and a sharper display packing 416 pixels per inch. Naturally, it also lists Apple’s upcoming A8 processor along with these other details.

China Telecom didn’t list a price, but ZDNet also spotted a leaked photo from another major Chinese carrier that reveals how much the iPhone 6 could cost. The reportedly leaked photo from China Unicom suggests the smaller-sized iPhone could cost about $US861, while the bigger 5.5-inch iPhone may sell for $US1,024. It’s important to note that these are unsubsidized prices. If you’re buying the phone on a two-year carrier contract, it will be much cheaper.

China Unicom also says the 4.7-inch iPhone will be the iPhone 6, while the larger version will be called the iPhone 6 Pro.

It seems unusual that a pre-order page would highlight smaller additions like the front-facing camera rather than emphasising new features coming with iOS 8, such as HealthKit integration. There’s also no mention of the much-rumoured NFC functionality that we’ve heard so much about within the past few days.

We won’t really know for sure until Apple officially takes the wraps off its next iPhone next week.

