New Video Claims The IPhone 6 May Be Just As Thin As The IPod Touch

Here’s a closer look at the iPhone 6 case that leaked online.

Unbox Therapy has posted a new video that claims the iPhone 6 could be as thin as the current generation iPod Touch. In the newer video, Lou from Unbox Therapy places Apple’s newest iPod Touch in the case to prove that the dimensions fit perfectly in terms of thinness.

This also hints that the next iPhone could feature the same curved edges found on the iPod Touch, which would make its design more similar to that of the iPad Air and new iPad Mini.

Other than the iPod Touch comparison, the video highlights all of the same details we’ve seen in Unbox Therapy’s previous leak. The case is noticeable larger than both the iPhone 5s and iPod Touch, further hinting that Apple could increase the screen size of its next smartphone.

If the leak proves accurate, the iPhone 6 could be about 0.24 inches thin, which is a bit slimmer than the 0.3-inch thin iPhone 5s. This lines up with a leak from French blog Nowehereelse.fr, which reported that the next iPhone could be about 0.25 inches slim.

Lou also notes that since the case includes a cutout for the hold switch, it probably isn’t an accessory for the next-generation iPod Touch.

We’re expecting Apple to unveil what’s in store for its next iPhone in September, since it traditionally unveils its new smartphones in the fall.

