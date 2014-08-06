Apple Will Announce The New IPhone On September 9

Apple will announce the next iPhone on September 9, according to John Paczkowski of Re/Code.

Paczkowski has always accurately reported when Apple will hold product launch events, so take this as gospel.

The new iPhone is expected to have a 4.7-inch screen, which is larger than the 4-inch screen on the iPhone 5S. There have also been reports that Apple will announce an even larger model with a 5.5-inch screen.

Most smartphones today have screens larger than four inches. Samsung’s Galaxy S5 has a 5.1-inch screen, for example.

Giant “phablets” with screens 5.5 inches or larger are gaining momentum too. Samsung was the first to popularise phablets with the Galaxy Note, which launched in 2012. According to Business Insider Intelligence, phablets are on pace to outsell regular tablets by 2018.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.