New Evidence That The IPhone 6 Is Coming In September This Year

Last week, there was a rumour going around that Apple planned to launch the 4.7-inch iPhone 6 in August. It would then release the 5.5-inch iPhone 6 in September.

Anything is possible, we suppose, but this seemed unlikely to us. Just about every year there is a rumour of Apple launching the iPhone in August, and every year it turns out to be false.

Since the launch of the iPhone 4, Apple has sold the iPhone at the end of September, or the beginning of October. And a new report makes it seem like Apple is going to stick with that schedule.

German site iFun says that Apple’s retail employees are being told that they can’t take vacation during September. This suggests that Apple is going to launch the iPhone in September and it will need all employees on hand to deal with the increased traffic. It doesn’t look like Apple has any restrictions for employees for August.

Via: 9to5 Mac



