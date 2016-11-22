Apple is offering free battery replacements because some iPhone 6s are randomly shutting down

Apple is offering owners of some iPhone 6s phones a free battery replacement because of a battery issue that is causing some phones to randomly shut down.

The company said that only a “very small number” of devices are affected, and which were manufactured between September and October 2015.

It recommends anyone who has seen the issue to take their phone to an Apple Store or Apple Authorised Service Provider to get it checked out.

If you’ve got an iPhone 6s, and you’re now worried that it might explode, Samsung-style — don’t worry. It’s not a “safety issue”, according to Apple. All that happens to affected phones is they unexpectedly shut down.

“Apple has determined that a very small number of iPhone 6s devices may unexpectedly shut down. This is not a safety issue and only affects devices within a limited serial number range that were manufactured between September and October 2015,” the company said in a statement on its website.

“If you have experienced this issue, please visit an Apple Retail Store or an Apple Authorised Service Provider and have your device’s serial number checked to confirm eligibility for a battery replacement, free of charge.”

If you think your phone might be affected, then head on over to Apple’s website for more detailed instructions on how to get your battery replaced »

