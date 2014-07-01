Here's One Way Apple Could Make The IPhone 6 Extremely Thin

Nowhere Else A reportedly leaked iPhone 6 mockup

If there’s one thing we may know about the iPhone 6, it’s that it will probably be much thinner than the iPhone 5S and most other smartphones out there.

The latest rumour suggests that Apple will use a new manufacturing technique to achieve this slimmer design.

The company will supposedly remove a component from the iPhone’s display to keep its thickness down, a new report from China Times (via 9to5Mac) says.

Apple will reportedly use one brightness enhancement film in the iPhone 6’s display instead of two.

As its name implies, a brightness enhancement film is used to increase the brightness of the backlight in an LCD display. In other words, it’s probably a large part of the reason your iPhone’s screen is bright enough to be seen in sunlight when turned up all the way.

This move from two brightness enhancement films to one could make the manufacturing process more complicated, however. China Times reports that this decision could lead to some production delays since that single brightness enhancement film would have to be capable of doing the work of two films. In turn, it could take longer to produce.

The report is also consistent with other rumours we’ve heard about the iPhone 6’s launch. Apple is expected to ramp up mass production in July to prepare for a September launch, although we won’t know for sure until Apple makes an announcement.

Other than a slimmer design, the iPhone 6 is expected to come with a larger 4.7-inch display, an improved processor made by Apple, camera improvements, and possibly a barometer for detecting temperature.

We’re expecting to see an even larger 5.5-inch iPhone, too, but it’s unclear if both models are on track to launch at the same time.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.